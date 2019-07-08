Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Real Estate Development company, Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.91% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.61% of all Real Estate Development companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.90% 18.31% 11.62%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners L.P. N/A 36 35.40 Industry Average 59.87M 1.01B 73.60

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.29 2.84

The potential upside of the rivals is -26.87%. Given Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s peers higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Business Partners L.P. -0.97% -2.28% 11.68% 3.04% 2.14% 27.08% Industry Average 2.44% 3.95% 9.12% 14.80% 11.47% 25.66%

For the past year Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s peers.

Dividends

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Brookfield Business Partners L.P.