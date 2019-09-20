Brookfield Asset Mgtmt (BAM) Holder Hexavest Has Boosted Stake by $927,968; Monarch Capital Management Position in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Increased by $453,130

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgtmt (BAM) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 19,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 327,091 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.68 million, up from 307,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgtmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 597,415 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $221.21. About 588,665 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Delisting of its Shares From Euronext Amsterdam – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Business Partners: The Risk Moves Up Another Notch – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Early Warning Release NYSE:BAM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 40 and Series 25 Preference Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co Inc (NYSE:EMN) by 9,954 shares to 340,967 shares, valued at $26.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips Inc (NYSE:COP) by 33,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,078 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Tive (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tctc Ltd Liability reported 1,150 shares stake. Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Baxter Bros Inc owns 10,443 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer & Co, a New York-based fund reported 27,694 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 24,090 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 1,931 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 106,954 shares stake. Moreover, Md Sass Investors Svcs has 2.17% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 41,359 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 2,325 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Victory Management stated it has 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Liberty Capital owns 1,045 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Haverford Fincl Serv invested in 26,494 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Clean Yield Gp accumulated 2,045 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Monarch Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.53 million and $279.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 3,453 shares to 3,751 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Air Products to Highlight Its World-leading LNG Equipment and Technology at Gastech Conference in Houston – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tempe’s Versum Materials receives clearance for merger – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.