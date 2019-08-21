Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) Valuation Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Boosted by $1.51 Million Its Position; Electron Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in Exelon (EXC) as Market Valuation Declined

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23 million, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 4.19M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 32,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 15.35 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715.36 million, up from 15.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.5. About 1.53M shares traded or 10.30% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,392 shares, and has risen its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 0.04% or 49,162 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 107,866 shares. Tradewinds Llc holds 58 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Ltd Com reported 5,524 shares. Security National Trust has invested 0.24% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs accumulated 4,449 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Raymond James reported 732,689 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, 1St Source Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 5,274 shares. Moreover, Horizon Investment Svcs Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Adirondack Company invested in 1,515 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hwg Hldgs Ltd Partnership accumulated 29 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 590 shares. Private Trust Na holds 0.1% or 9,354 shares. Moreover, Hl Ltd has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $137.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 25,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp.

