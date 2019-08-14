Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) Shareholder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Upped Its Stake by $10.63 Million; As H & E Equipment Services (HEES) Stock Value Rose, Sg Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 231,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 10.71 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.10 million, up from 10.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.87. About 1.49 million shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 88,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The hedge fund held 172,587 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, down from 261,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H & E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $839.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. About 145,094 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Management Ny reported 18,000 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Fred Alger Management holds 17,707 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 28,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 30,324 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc owns 163,193 shares. Sg Management Lc invested in 0.79% or 172,587 shares. New England Rech & Mgmt Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0.01% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 14,691 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). James Research, Ohio-based fund reported 16,970 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,495 shares. Victory holds 0% or 22,290 shares in its portfolio.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 71,960 shares to 230,366 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HEES’s profit will be $24.79 million for 8.47 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

