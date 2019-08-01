Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) Holder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Increased Holding; As Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Shares Declined, Shareholder Summit Securities Group Has Trimmed Stake

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 231,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 10.71 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.10M, up from 10.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 2.61M shares traded or 93.01% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 2,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $162.2. About 2.41 million shares traded or 61.12% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Simon Property Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This CBD Stock Is Quietly Becoming a Retail Giant – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SPHD: The Ultimate ‘No Worries’ Income Plus Growth Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 82,200 shares to 92,400 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 38,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Group invested in 0.16% or 92,299 shares. 1,443 were accumulated by Park Avenue Securities Ltd Co. Alps Inc reported 12,076 shares stake. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) holds 9 shares. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 4,350 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bragg Fincl has 0.03% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,329 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,675 shares. Real Service Ltd Llc owns 28,370 shares for 3.25% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 167,325 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.14% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Earnest Prns reported 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moreover, Regions Financial has 0% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Us Bank & Trust De invested in 69,533 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 2.12 million shares. International Grp Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 134,442 shares.