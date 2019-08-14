Brookfield Asset Mgt A Lv (BAM) Share Price Rose While Cumberland Partners LTD Trimmed Position; As Waste Management (WM) Stock Rose, Westchester Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 1.18 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 50,766 shares. Forest Hill Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 5,606 shares. Bessemer Group holds 1.44M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.31% or 2.12M shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Ltd Com holds 78,853 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 19,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker Cap reported 60,844 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 4,270 shares. 744 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And owns 4,525 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 185,249 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Ftb Advsr Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4,530 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd holds 0.17% or 4,658 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Symphony Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,917 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 26.10 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in North American Const by 28,800 shares to 586,400 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 114,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).