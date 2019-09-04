Brookfield Asset Mgmt Cla (BAM) Stock Value Rose While New South Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Capstone Investment Advisors Has Raised Stake

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (BAM) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 36,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.40 million, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 754,837 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 63.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 51,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 132,431 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24 million, up from 80,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $64.21. About 6.63 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 27/03/2018 – Catherine Mann on Her New Role at Citigroup (Video); 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup; 08/05/2018 – SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 28/03/2018 – HOLD-Citi, Canaan invest in shipment monitoring firm Contguard; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 92,618 shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $120.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 79,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Ways to Play Private Equity Without Being a Billionaire – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Control of Genworth Canada – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Business Partners: The Risk Moves Up Another Notch – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Cheniere Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shine Investment Advisory Services reported 1,989 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 32,240 were reported by Condor. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 8,380 shares. Deltec Asset Management Llc invested 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Live Your Vision Lc invested in 0% or 24 shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc owns 81 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Montag A & Assocs accumulated 6,549 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management reported 13.51M shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Personal owns 4,773 shares. 39,607 were accumulated by Freestone Capital Lc. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs invested in 67,573 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Scotia Cap has 0.47% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 588,774 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has invested 0.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Bancorporation Of Omaha invested in 0.04% or 9,748 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Citigroup (C) Reports Election of Alexander Wynaendts and Grace Dailey to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis’ stock jumps after sale of rest of Green Organic Dutchman stake for C$86.5 million – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 04, 2019.