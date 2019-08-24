Brookfield Asset Mgmt Cla (BAM) Holding Held by New South Capital Management Inc; La (LZB) Shares Declined While Matarin Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in La (LZB) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 37,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% . The institutional investor held 315,426 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, down from 352,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in La for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 569,725 shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (BAM) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 36,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.40 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.76 million shares traded or 27.20% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 41,501 shares to 200,855 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Brass & Copper Holdin (NYSE:BRSS) by 30,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LZB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 2.09% less from 41.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 47,139 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Maverick accumulated 325,920 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Omers Administration invested in 11,100 shares. Sei Invs Com has 0% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 5,165 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). 63,571 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability owns 125,924 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 6,086 shares. 5,383 are held by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Dupont Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Gsa Cap Partners Llp has 0.03% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 10,219 shares. Moreover, United Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 18,077 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 54,187 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $122.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 79,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).