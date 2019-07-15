Brookfield Asset Mgmt Cla (BAM) Holder New South Capital Management Upped Its Position by $1.67 Million; Cerner (CERN) Holding Has Raised by Veritas Investment Management Llp

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 125,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.27 million, up from 962,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 1.41 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (BAM) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 36,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.40M, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 1.13M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 39,844 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $64.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corecivic Inc by 80,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

