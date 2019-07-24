Brookfield Asset Mgmt. Cl A (BAM) Holder Third Avenue Management Has Lowered Stake by $46.38 Million as Stock Rose; Schlumberger (SLB) Holder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Lowered Its Holding by $964,705

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt. Cl A (BAM) by 37.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.10M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 844,388 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 22,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,775 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, down from 187,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 6.17 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frp Holdings Inc. by 7,770 shares to 131,757 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Properties by 677,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

