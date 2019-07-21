Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Valuation Rose While Aravt Global Cut by $6.44 Million Its Stake; Robotti Robert Position in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Raised as Shares Rose

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 620,000 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.92 million, down from 760,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 673,165 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.08. About 3.01 million shares traded or 21.85% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 103,250 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $35.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 30,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,135 shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Aravt Global Llc, which manages about $631.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 52,000 shares to 486,000 shares, valued at $36.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.