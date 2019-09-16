Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Value Rose While Private Management Group Lowered by $3.22 Million Its Holding; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Upped Its Stake

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 20,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.18M, up from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 4.53M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 68,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 441,943 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.12M, down from 510,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.12 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 122 were reported by City. Regions Finance Corporation invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Speece Thorson Capital invested in 278,591 shares. 100 are held by Hm Payson And. S&Co invested in 0.06% or 25,545 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.04% or 104,449 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook has 22,084 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 22.21 million shares. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 22,213 shares. Whittier stated it has 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 1,986 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 49,392 shares. Lyrical Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 10,319 shares to 794,270 shares, valued at $67.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Co by 9,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 16,537 shares to 638,088 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 26,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 852,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG).