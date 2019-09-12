Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Value Rose While Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Cut by $4.83 Million Its Holding; Costco Companies Com (COST) Stock Rose While Sawgrass Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $587,928

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Companies Inc Com (COST) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 2,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 135,543 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.82M, down from 137,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $290.69. About 4.28 million shares traded or 124.60% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 102,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.27 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 2.18M shares traded or 56.95% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.72 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Navellier And Assoc accumulated 0.53% or 13,032 shares. Bp Pcl holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 46,000 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.27M shares. 35,108 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pacific Global Management reported 10,198 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 37,770 shares. Sabal Tru invested in 1,129 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Northern Trust Corporation holds 6.38M shares. Prescott Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 1,200 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 46,973 shares. 505,825 are held by Raymond James Associates. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.37% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Graybill Bartz Assocs Ltd has 2.39% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asbury Automotive Gp Com (NYSE:ABG) by 13,765 shares to 22,535 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atkore Intl Group Inc Com by 50,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Inovalon Hldgs Inc Com Cl A.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 59,495 shares to 121,575 shares, valued at $16.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

