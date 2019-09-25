Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Value Rose While East Coast Asset Management Boosted by $3.93 Million Its Holding; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Declined While Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Raised Stake

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 13,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 65,780 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 52,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 3.00M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 83,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 441,865 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11M, up from 358,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 2.19 million shares traded or 50.44% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks to Own for 30 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Pattern Energy Group Rose 17.6% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Brookfield’s Acquisition of GGP Looks One Year Later – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $373.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 10,963 shares to 79,196 shares, valued at $31.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,878 shares, and cut its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb owns 1,055 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 25,422 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested in 878,492 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Bartlett Com reported 1,625 shares stake. 9,867 were accumulated by Rmb Lc. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wesbanco Bank has 10,474 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Btr Cap stated it has 1.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 7,307 shares. Ls Investment Limited Company holds 0.12% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 75,076 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Kbc Gp Nv holds 71,539 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bessemer Group Incorporated invested in 12,466 shares or 0% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 426 shares to 1,163 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,598 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).