Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Rose While Aravt Global Decreased Its Stake by $6.44 Million; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Increased Its Position in Intelsat (I) by $492,750

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 620,000 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.92M, down from 760,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.76 million shares traded or 27.20% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intelsat (I) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 32,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 492,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, up from 459,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intelsat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 1.15 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Millicom International Cellula by 7,500 shares to 201,650 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,179 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Aravt Global Llc, which manages about $631.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 52,000 shares to 486,000 shares, valued at $36.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.