Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Price Rose While Lincluden Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake; American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Holder Frigate Ventures LP Has Increased Its Position

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. (BAM) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 40,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,522 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 164,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 1.31 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 210% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.55. About 375,439 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 1.14 million shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.24% or 36,040 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Inc has 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Fmr Limited invested in 0% or 971 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0.15% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 22,368 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc. Moreover, Anson Funds Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.51% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 15,500 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of invested in 0.3% or 659,918 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 59,668 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 988,388 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Co accumulated 19,587 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Pnc Financial Group Inc holds 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) or 7,733 shares.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98 million and $144.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.