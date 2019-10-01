Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Price Rose While Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position by $3.58 Million; At&T Com (T) Holder Shamrock Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $570,108 as Valuation Rose

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 82.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 17,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 38,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 21,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 25.43M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 80.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 76,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 18,352 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $878,000, down from 94,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 5.75 million shares traded or 258.46% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $141.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB) by 9,135 shares to 15,624 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM) by 84,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,774 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 114,127 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.83% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 69,500 are held by Yorktown Research. Hartford Invest Mgmt holds 1.09% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Ltd holds 21,830 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr owns 1.98 million shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com owns 2.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 254,961 shares. Brick And Kyle reported 62,935 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 825,673 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Com holds 5.15% or 1.24 million shares. Bbr Prns Limited Liability Company reported 72,991 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 0.19% or 4.69M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1.48% or 85,096 shares. Bell National Bank holds 0.68% or 90,322 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 29,806 shares.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $241.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 109,695 shares to 114,030 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

