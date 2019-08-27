Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake Maintained by Frigate Ventures Lp; Wisconsin Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Stryker (SYK) by $2.15 Million

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 23,566 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 464,526 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 439.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 10,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 13,400 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 2,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $217.9. About 232,942 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14,600 shares to 27,125 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 42,356 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Lc reported 2,236 shares. Kings Point Management accumulated 0.01% or 167 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability Com reported 140 shares. Burns J W Inc Ny owns 32,533 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Patten Group reported 2,482 shares stake. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 1,067 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Polar Asset Management Prns Incorporated has 0.35% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 80,300 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 28,788 shares. 200 are held by Horan Ltd Liability. Moreover, Axa has 0.25% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 319,087 shares. Saturna Corp owns 306,170 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Palladium Prns Limited Liability Company owns 29,690 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Financial Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,221 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hills Retail Bank Trust Communication holds 2,902 shares.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stryker reboots commercial organization – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Stryker (NYSE:SYK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stryker Corporation: Don’t Stryke Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.