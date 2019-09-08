Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake Has Increased by Pecaut & Company; Gratia Capital Cut Its Stake in Bgc Partners (BGCP) by $5.32 Million as Stock Rose

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 1.74 million shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 24/05/2018 – BGC Partners Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 09/03/2018 – BGC Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Assigned Stable Rating Outlooks to Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 05/04/2018 – BGC Partners’ First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Now Sees 1Q Revenue, Pretax Adjusted Earnings Above High End of Range of Prior Guidance; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575M LOAN; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 13/04/2018 – FENICS Market Data launches scholarship award for Business Analytics students at Imperial College Business School; 30/05/2018 – BGC Partners Announces Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 2.08M shares traded or 53.39% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $50.08 million for 8.85 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 13,651 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 0.01% or 14,376 shares in its portfolio. Alethea Cap Llc accumulated 34,177 shares. 3.25 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Geode Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Swiss Bancshares accumulated 452,408 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Stifel Corp stated it has 36,989 shares. Ent Fincl Svcs accumulated 0.01% or 9,222 shares. North Point Managers Corporation Oh stated it has 12,965 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.16% or 57,094 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Lp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Brinker Cap reported 76,118 shares. Camarda Financial Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 409 shares.

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, BGC Partners, Compass Minerals International, Harsco, CVR Energy, and BlackRock â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BGC Partners, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Stocks We’re Watching Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate BGC Partners (BGCP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BGC Partners Announces Its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.