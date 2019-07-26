Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shares Rose While Texas Yale Capital Has Boosted Position by $450,524; Ptc (PTC) Shareholder Gideon Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Position

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 82.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17,044 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 9,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 1.08 million shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS ENTERING INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ZUID-OOST NEDERLAND PROTONEN THERAPIE CENTRUM (ZON-PTC); 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Comm Mtg Sec Trust 2018-PTC Certs Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 9,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,204 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 24,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 547,756 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,358 shares to 42,093 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 28,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,587 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Co has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Brinker Capital has 10,429 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gideon Cap Inc has 0.56% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 17,044 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 301,265 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Three Peaks Ltd Company has 0.83% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 30,505 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 489,245 shares. 31,000 are owned by Andra Ap. Deltec Asset Limited Liability holds 12,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 21,500 shares. Nippon Life Americas Incorporated has 179,740 shares. Alkeon Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 14,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP invested 0.86% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 873 were reported by Ameritas Investment.

