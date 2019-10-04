Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Position by $13.03 Million; Bollard Group Boosted Its Ppl (PPL) Holding by $2.56 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 82,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 529,644 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.42 million, up from 447,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 1.05 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 277,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 922,500 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.08 million, up from 645,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 892,890 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPL: A Bargain-Hunter’s Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPL Corporation: This 5.3%-Yielding Stock Is Trading At An Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 49,999 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil Limited holds 0.01% or 140,030 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Limited invested in 1,561 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Strs Ohio has 0.22% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 11,220 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Pure Advisors has 9,959 shares. Iowa Bankshares reported 9,974 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) accumulated 7,756 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Oakworth Cap has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 2,237 shares. 101,222 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Inc. Chemical Natl Bank has invested 0.18% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 3.46M shares stake.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 36,307 shares to 304,707 shares, valued at $33.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 65,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33.52 million shares, and cut its stake in British American Tobacco Plc S (NYSEMKT:BTI).