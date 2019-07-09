Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake by $4.56 Million; Marinemax (HZO) Stock Declined While Impala Asset Management Upped Position by $1.61 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marinemax Inc (HZO) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 84,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 722,532 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, up from 637,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marinemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 113,261 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 31.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 24/05/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – REBECCA J. WHITE HAS BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax Sees 2018 EPS $1.44-EPS $1.50; 13/04/2018 MarineMax: Exec VP/Chief Legal Officer/Assistant Secretary Paulee C. Day ‘Terminated Without Good Cause’; 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in MarineMax; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – RAISING ITS ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR FULLY TAXED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.44 TO $1.50; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 961,038 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 1.01 million shares to 13.65 million shares, valued at $316.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 249,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.50M shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

