Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Pecaut & Company Has Upped Its Position by $1.43 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Merriman Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding by $323,676

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,352 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 31,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.66. About 4.82 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks settles with two men arrested at Philadelphia café

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 1.89 million shares traded or 36.76% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 119,582 shares to 146,571 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 65,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.44% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 72,704 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.46% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 46,942 shares. Town & Country Bancorp & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 36,040 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Andra Ap has 0.17% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 79,800 shares. Creative Planning holds 261,293 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 110,110 were accumulated by Caxton Associates L P. Finemark Comml Bank reported 76,396 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.74% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). King Luther Corporation invested in 116,041 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Vanguard invested in 90.99 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. River Road Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.06% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 636,108 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 3,483 shares. The New York-based Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.68% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). City has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.52 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.