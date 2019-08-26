Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Pecaut & Company Boosted Stake; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) as Stock Rose

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.79 million shares traded or 29.36% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.12M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $104.94. About 778,328 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 20,600 shares to 975,000 shares, valued at $116.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 726,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

