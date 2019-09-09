Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Pecaut & Company Upped Its Holding; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Raised Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 1,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 3,657 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 1,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 1.95M shares traded or 67.43% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 2.28 million shares traded or 68.83% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Index (EFV) by 52,055 shares to 4,927 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Index (EFG) by 55,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,991 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Properties Inc..