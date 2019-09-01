Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Upped Its Position by $394,680; Yandex N V (YNDX) Stock Rose While Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Upped by $13.60 Million Its Holding

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 8,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 67,020 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 58,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 1.08M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.12M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.85M, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 964,397 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 32,500 shares to 588,340 shares, valued at $75.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 94,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).