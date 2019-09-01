Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Lowered Stake by $2.41 Million; Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Shareholder Private Ocean Trimmed Its Holding by $1.58 Million

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 94,587 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 147,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 1.06M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 42,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 46,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 176,342 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 561,230 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Brookfield Asset Mngmt owns 229,444 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 10,400 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Brown Advisory owns 746,501 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Dba Holt Capital Partners Ltd Partnership has 18,533 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has 925 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,110 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 9,933 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Co owns 4,518 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Capital Advisers Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Fiduciary Counselling accumulated 87,391 shares or 14.24% of the stock. 15,356 were reported by Federated Invsts Inc Pa.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,897 shares to 31,699 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

