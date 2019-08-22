Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding by $2.41 Million; Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Arvest Trust Company Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.45 Million

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 94,587 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, down from 147,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 1.36 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 21,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 295,210 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.70 million, up from 273,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 5.85M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Will Pursue Enforcement and Seek Fincl Recovery of Its Award to the Full Extent of the Law; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,837 shares to 218,025 shares, valued at $31.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 14,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,072 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,897 shares to 31,699 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.