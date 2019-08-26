Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose; Epoch Investment Partners Has Increased Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Holding by $1.55 Million as Share Value Declined

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 6,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 379,906 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, down from 385,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 130,614 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 56.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 40,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 113,052 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 72,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $23.59. About 89,204 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 06/04/2018 – SQM sees lithium prices up 20 pct first half 2018, then falling; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium to Buy Minority Stake in Miner SQM for $4.07 Billion; 17/05/2018 – SQM SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CHANGE TO VOTING RIGHTS BYLAWS; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Susan Taylor: Confirming #Reuters scoop: #Tianqi to buy stake in #SQM for $4.07 billion; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium to Buy Nutrien’s SQM Investment for $65/Shr, Gross Valuation of Approximately $4.07; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN NEEDS TO KEEP ALL 4 RED POTASH MINES OPEN ‘RIGHT NOW’ – EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT; 18/04/2018 – Chile’s SQM says lithium industry needs at least $10 bln investment over 10 yrs

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 8,793 shares to 529,422 shares, valued at $38.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 6,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

