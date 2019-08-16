Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Increased Its Holding by $8.43 Million as Stock Rose; Nv5 Global (NVEE) Share Value Rose While Timpani Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $346,330

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 5,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 18,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 24,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $785.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $62.54. About 28,520 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 183,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.50M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 427,601 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 738,352 shares to 5.53M shares, valued at $283.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 28,527 shares to 85,946 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glu Mobile Inc Com (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 39,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites.