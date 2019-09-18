Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Has Increased Stake; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) Boosted by $8.63 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 57,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 126,042 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.12M, up from 68,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $152.78. About 2.38M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 83,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 441,865 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11 million, up from 358,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 1.67M shares traded or 18.24% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Cheniere Energy – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAM seeks delisting of shares from Euronext Amsterdam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anbang to sell luxury hotels to Mirae for $5.8B-plus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks With the Largest Buybacks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $373.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 10,480 shares to 2,167 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 103,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,660 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Alteryx Should Be on Your Radar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “John Varvatos Rocks the eCommerce Experience with Salesforce – prnewswire.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Salesforce shares rise on revenue beat and increased forecast – CNBC” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for the Fourth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 3,945 shares to 5,921 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 980,659 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).