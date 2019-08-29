Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Check Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Wedgewood Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $29.10 Million

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 153,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 645,699 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.65 million, down from 799,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $208.47. About 16.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 30/04/2018 – Investcorp in partnership with International Operator VAMED and Blue Apple Partners launches marquee investment in Abu Dhabi; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 128,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 2.18 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.62M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 1.25 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 4,489 shares to 22,189 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.