Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Check Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.89 Million as Stock Price Rose; Eastern Bank Holds Holding in Allstate (ALL)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 66,575 shares as the company's stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,623 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, up from 130,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $104.38. About 998,012 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500.

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 128,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.62 million, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 951,950 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Sys (NYSE:ADS) by 3,775 shares to 257,227 shares, valued at $45.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (Call) (BRKB) by 74,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares (IWP) by 2,266 shares to 2,830 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,802 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,700 were reported by Intact Inv Management. Welch & Forbes Ltd Com invested in 8,708 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il owns 0.63% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 188,982 shares. 112,284 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 563 shares. Diversified Tru owns 2,192 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 7,291 shares. Trustco Bankshares N Y holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2,400 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsr has 0.11% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2,376 shares. Bell Natl Bank has 6,997 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Essex stated it has 6,323 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.09% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Sit Investment Assocs Incorporated reported 525 shares. 85,677 are held by Comerica State Bank.