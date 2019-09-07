Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Increased Holding; As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Price Rose, Modera Wealth Management Has Upped Stake by $931,869

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 20,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 2.08 million shares traded or 52.77% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,678 shares to 4,179 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Expect the IBM Stock Price to Keep Trading Sideways at Best – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Investors Should Buy the Dip After IBM Shares Fell – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “IBM’s Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

