Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Share Value Rose While Moon Capital Management Decreased Stake by $23.79 Million; Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Stock Price Rose While Cortland Advisers Boosted Position

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 510 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,876 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27B, down from 113,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 881,554 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.08M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.51% or 27,228 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 33,878 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Farmers Bank & Trust holds 0.2% or 4,686 shares. 47,823 were reported by First National Trust. Proshare Limited Com holds 0.05% or 101,952 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Peddock Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hanson Mcclain owns 2,134 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.41% or 2,134 shares. 29,523 were accumulated by Daiwa Secs Group. Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 113,562 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning stated it has 88,497 shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. Moreover, Homrich & Berg has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Salem Counselors holds 9,436 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Fewer investors have a ‘fear of missing out,’ so it may be time to buckle up, market bull suggests – CNBC” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I Am Unsure About Western Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 30% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of -7.5% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.