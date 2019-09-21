Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Share Value Rose While Mcdonald Capital Investors Decreased by $988,880 Its Stake; As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stock Rose, Nexus Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $392,950

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 21,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.47M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 1.46 million shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 6,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 750,230 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.84M, up from 743,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 892,619 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT

