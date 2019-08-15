Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Share Price Rose While Pecaut & Company Boosted Stake; Accuvest Global Advisors Holds Stake in Chevron (CVX)

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 1.08 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 75.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 4,682 shares as the company's stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,847 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 6,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $116.64. About 3.81M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis stated it has 12,777 shares. Freestone Cap Hldg Llc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hartline Investment accumulated 22,744 shares. Meritage Port Management owns 50,159 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 2.38% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Davenport Company Ltd Llc reported 753,675 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 1.04% or 2.46 million shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory invested in 892 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gm Advisory Inc holds 0.24% or 5,937 shares in its portfolio. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc accumulated 9,760 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Mondrian Inv Partners Limited accumulated 209 shares. Lmr Prns Llp has 5,307 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 2.09M shares. Arvest Savings Bank Trust Division has 136,549 shares. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson owns 2,410 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Australia Etf (EWA) by 64,195 shares to 68,502 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Msci N (NORW) by 31,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,793 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

