Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position Maintained by Pecaut & Company; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Trimmed Holding by $435,575 as Stock Price Rose

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 1.82M shares traded or 31.30% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 2.24M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.70 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt holds 3,583 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt Inc reported 6,475 shares stake. Hudock Capital Grp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sei has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 3,964 shares. Oppenheimer Inc reported 48,423 shares. 457,600 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv. Legacy Private stated it has 2,461 shares. Stillwater Investment Management Ltd reported 13,604 shares. Epoch Inv Prns stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.76% or 492,481 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,045 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Finance Group Inc Incorporated Lc reported 270,596 shares. Lincoln Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.56% or 77,335 shares. Bennicas And Associate has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

