Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position Maintained by East Coast Asset Management Llc; South State Has Lowered Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $586,800 as Share Price Declined

South State Corp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 13,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,934 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 49,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 9.18M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 83,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 441,865 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11 million, up from 358,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 2.51 million shares traded or 74.98% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $373.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 21,439 shares to 107,166 shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 525,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,070 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thomas Gayner’s Top 3 Investments – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Pattern Energy Group Rose 17.6% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Cheniere Energy – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Closes US$15 Billion Global Real Estate Fund – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 40 and Series 25 Preference Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 12.03 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: ROKU, ADBE, BYND – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.