Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position Held by Pecaut & Company; Sivik Global Healthcare Cut Biogen Com Stk (BIIB) Position by $1.18 Million as Valuation Rose

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com Stk (BIIB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.76 million shares traded or 27.20% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.16 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Phrma Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 25,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Ltd holds 8,885 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bancorporation Trust Communications has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Global Endowment Mgmt Lp owns 1,090 shares. Andra Ap reported 29,600 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 5,165 shares. Prudential reported 702,048 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5,376 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Nbt Retail Bank N A stated it has 879 shares. Wedge L Lp Nc accumulated 119,733 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Triangle Wealth Mngmt reported 0.84% stake. Ww stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Blair William & Co Il reported 15,218 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Midas Mgmt Corp owns 1,400 shares. 113,976 were accumulated by Adage Prtn Group Limited Liability Company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 17,587 shares.

