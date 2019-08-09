Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Outperform Rating Maintained by Analysts at BMO Capital; The PT is $59.0000; 7 Analysts Covering Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Among 14 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts had 27 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 11 by Bank of America. Stephens maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, February 25. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 8. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of EA in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by M Partners on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral”. SunTrust maintained the shares of EA in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Thursday, May 9. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $11200 target. See Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $102.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

22/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $112.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $100.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $102.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Initiates Coverage On

In a research note issued on today, BMO Capital reaffirmed their Outperform rating on Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM)‘s stock. The target price means a potential upside of 17.74% from firm’s last stock price.

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mng has $5600 highest and $48 lowest target. $52’s average target is 3.77% above currents $50.11 stock price. Brookfield Asset Mng had 7 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $5600 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19.

The stock increased 1.77% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 1.98M shares traded or 38.00% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $50.63 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. It has a 15.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330. 10,000 shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $1.01 million on Tuesday, February 12. Bruzzo Chris had sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold Electronic Arts Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,460 are owned by Veritable Limited Partnership. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 14,564 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding has 63,845 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.01% or 5,500 shares. 42,485 are held by Mirae Asset Invests Co. Swedbank owns 2.26 million shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hartford Financial Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 670 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 1.36M shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds reported 7,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.1% or 510,524 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.14% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 15,800 shares. Dnb Asset As owns 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 33,845 shares.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.74 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 13.47 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.