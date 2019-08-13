Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose While Pecaut & Company Has Upped Stake by $1.43 Million; As Ensign Group (ENSG) Share Price Rose, Paradigm Capital Management Has Boosted by $2.04 Million Its Stake

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 1.79M shares traded or 28.15% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) by 78.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 91,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 147,464 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 102,900 shares to 5.60 million shares, valued at $54.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.