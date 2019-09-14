Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose While Mad River Investors Has Cut Its Stake by $1.15 Million; Vmware Class A (VMW) Holder Jag Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.10 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Class A (VMW) by 42.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 49,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 67,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.36M, down from 117,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $151.11. About 1.48 million shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Carl Icahn has a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources say – tip @Techmeme; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 01/05/2018 – Dell Technologies Accelerates Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Portfolio Growth; Simplifies Path to VMware-based Clouds; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources sa; 24/05/2018 – VMware Partners Honored at Annual Partner Leadership Summit; 07/03/2018 – VMware Accelerates and Simplifies Multi-Cloud Adoption with Expanded Cloud Services Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.80 million for 37.04 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L holds 1,500 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co reported 0.09% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Wealth Architects Limited Liability reported 0.38% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pdt Limited reported 60,815 shares. Parkside Natl Bank Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 59 were reported by Mcmillion Capital. 1.05M are held by Barclays Pcl. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc owns 157,599 shares or 3.13% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 11,569 shares. Moreover, Carroll Associate has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 14 shares. Amp Cap Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 30,138 shares. Menta Limited Liability holds 0.33% or 4,609 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,444 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 9,284 shares. Eaton Vance reported 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 124,480 shares to 248,574 shares, valued at $20.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).