Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose While Edgepoint Investment Group Has Boosted Its Position; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Holding in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Has Cut by $3.19 Million as Stock Value Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 183,359 shares as the company's stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.50M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.76M shares traded or 27.20% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 39,925 shares as the company's stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 79,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 119,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $104.52. About 153,734 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Moreover, Guggenheim Lc has 0.01% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 10,288 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 7,591 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 17,585 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 82,090 shares. Axa holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 905,528 shares. 22,913 were accumulated by Mason Street Ltd Liability Company. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 50,974 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 2,545 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Raymond James And Associate accumulated 38,263 shares. Ameritas Investment owns 16,330 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Van Berkom Assoc accumulated 746,067 shares or 1.91% of the stock.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) by 59,948 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $38.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 6,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year's $0.86 per share.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.14M for 45.05 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.