Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose While Check Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $5.89 Million; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Declined While Venor Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 128,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.62M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.5. About 1.13 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 257,003 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 3.44M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0% or 34,400 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). James accumulated 12,447 shares. Prudential reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Philadelphia Fincl Management Of San Francisco Lc reported 4.98% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.35% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Taconic Capital Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 2.05% or 625,000 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Llc, Florida-based fund reported 57 shares. M Holdg owns 214,288 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability holds 0% or 943 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 3,172 shares. Assetmark holds 77 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Taylor Asset Management invested in 15.93% or 550,650 shares.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Sys (NYSE:ADS) by 3,775 shares to 257,227 shares, valued at $45.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 172,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS).