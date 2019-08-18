Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose While Bruni J V & Company Has Boosted Stake by $944,288; American Elec Pwr (AEP) Holder Johnson Financial Group Has Boosted Its Position by $418,735

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 20,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 1.21 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 36.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 18,812 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 13,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $90.23. About 1.87M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 19,735 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $115.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS) by 4,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,974 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 26,842 shares. Brookstone Capital reported 3,539 shares stake. Colonial Trust accumulated 6,455 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.13% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Blue Chip holds 0.26% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 13,293 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 93,017 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp reported 45 shares. Stephens Ar owns 27,793 shares. Moreover, Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc has 0.14% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 143,751 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% or 378,887 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.29% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.01% or 29,510 shares in its portfolio. Regal Investment Advisors Ltd Com invested in 69,683 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Crow Point Ltd Liability reported 3.26% stake.

