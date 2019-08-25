Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Valuation Rose While Select Equity Group LP Has Decreased by $14.08 Billion Its Holding; As Lowe’s Co. (LOW) Market Value Declined, Shareholder American National Registered Investment Advisor Decreased by $613,779 Its Position

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 301,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 241,927 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29B, down from 543,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.79 million shares traded or 29.36% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 5,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 9,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 15,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.52M shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,057 shares to 101,061 shares, valued at $25.24B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 3.68M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Brookfield Business Partners On The Pullback – Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Asset Q2 FRE rises on capital raised in flagship funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 9.82M shares. Zebra Limited Liability reported 3,676 shares. Hilltop has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 9,595 were reported by Carret Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 284,028 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Atwood & Palmer Inc reported 0% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Arvest Natl Bank Division holds 2% or 263,880 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 9,509 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs stated it has 328,864 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 0.7% stake. Moreover, Two Creeks Cap Management Ltd Partnership has 6.97% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 943,591 shares. Moreover, Com Of Vermont has 0.88% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 93,045 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Analyst Prefers Lowe’s Over Home Depot Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Forbes.com published: “After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s: An Intriguing Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.