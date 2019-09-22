Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Valuation Rose While Mad River Investors Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.15 Million; Gabelli Securities Has Lowered Stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Com (CTWS) as Market Value Rose

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com (CTWS) by 49.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 8,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The hedge fund held 8,464 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $590,000, down from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $845.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.04. About 40,693 shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 8.20% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 24/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – CTWS MERGER PACT TO ALLOW SOLICITATION OF ALTERNATIVE PROPOSALS; 19/04/2018 – Eversource Energy: Expressed Its Interest in Pursuing an Acquisition of Connecticut Water in 2017; 15/03/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service, Inc. to Combine in All-Stk Transaction to Create Leading Water Utility Co; 19/04/2018 – Eversource Energy: Has Attempted to Engage Privately With Connecticut Water for Some Time; 07/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – RICHARD KNOWLTON WILL CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY’S MAINE OPERATING SUBSIDIARY, MAINE WATER COMPANY; 07/03/2018 Connecticut Water Service Inc. names David C. Benoit president and CEO and Robert J. Doffek chief financial officer, treasurer; 15/03/2018 – SJW GROUP, CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE SEE DEAL ACCRETIVE TO EPS; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – ERIC THORNBURG WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF NEWLY-MERGED COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Inc. Shareholders Elect Directors, Ratify Auditors, and Approve Advisory Vote on Executive Compensat

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 1.42 million shares traded. Brookfield ASet Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property

More notable recent Brookfield ASet Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Brookfield’s Acquisition of GGP Looks One Year Later – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Business Partners: The Risk Moves Up Another Notch – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield ASet Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Brookfield Asset Management Is My 3rd Largest Position – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAM seeks delisting of shares from Euronext Amsterdam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $114.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold CTWS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 5.59 million shares or 2.27% more from 5.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Us Financial Bank De reported 297 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 167,757 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,158 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 62,315 shares. Blue Cap holds 0.14% or 3,990 shares. 578 are owned by Fmr Ltd Co. Parkside Bankshares Trust holds 0.01% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) or 356 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,923 shares. Millennium Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). 5,000 are held by Wellington Shields And Co Limited Company. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 10,072 shares. M&T Financial Bank owns 19,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 15,236 shares or 0% of the stock.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $933.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Megalith Financial Acquisition by 32,700 shares to 443,200 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 7,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,173 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New Com Cl A.