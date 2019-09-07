Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding Raised by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc; Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Cut Holding as Stock Rose

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 923,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 835,945 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.71 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 1.83 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 03/04/2018 – US FDA Approves BYDUREON For Use With Basal Insulin In Patients With Type 2 Diabetes With Inadequate Glycemic Control; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 IN THIRD INDICATION TO TREAT HPV — THE NO. 1 SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS STILL DON’T KNOW WHETHER WILL BE MUTUAL RECOGNITION FOR DRUG REGULATION AFTER BREXIT AND INDUSTRY NEEDS CLARITY

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 168,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.50M, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 2.08M shares traded or 52.77% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 36,818 shares to 4,369 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,063 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 2 High-Yield Renewable Energy Stocks Are Considering a High-Powered Merger – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) CEO Bruce Flatt on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Early Warning Release NYSE:BAM – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Business Partners Announces Renewal Of limited Partnership Unit Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere And Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,233 shares to 344,149 shares, valued at $54.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc Adr by 24,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Reports FARXIGA Met Primary Endpoint in Landmark Phase III DAPA-HF Trial – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/03/2019: ALNY, EMMA, AZN, CDTX – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Viela Bio clears another hurdle to get rare disease drug to market – Washington Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca and Merck’s Lynparza shows positive effect in late-stage ovarian cancer study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.