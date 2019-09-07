Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding Raised by Frigate Ventures Lp; As Icon Plc (ICLR) Share Price Rose, Holder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Raised Its Position

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 56,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.92M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $155.55. About 145,215 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500.

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 23,566 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 1.85M shares traded or 36.12% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 241,435 shares to 3.77 million shares, valued at $209.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 188,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,703 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).